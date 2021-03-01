Meesho unveils new TVC campaign

01 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Meesho jas launched a new TVC to create awareness among micro-entrepreneurs with a tagline #MyStoreMyStory. It has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group.

Said Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho: “At Meesho we are aware about the pulse of our audience – women entrepreneurs and we accordingly provide solutions. Access to smartphones and penetration of internet have brought many women entrepreneurs to the digital fold who run their micro enterprises via social commerce. Through our TVC we want to convey to these entrepreneurs to look no further than Meesho as we understand their aspirations to meet their customer’s varied demands and preferences. One can always find something for everyone at Meesho.”

Added Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group: “To take forward our journey of encouraging women entrepreneurs, we wanted to bring out how simple and powerful an ally Meesho is. The film effectively communicates that Meesho is as vast and resourceful as your contact list.”