Manan Shah joins Network for digital

16 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Network Advertising has appointed Manan Shah as Vice-President, Digital to boost its digital strength.

Said Vinod Nair, Managing Director of Network Advertising, “The Digital Communication Business is a core component in our integrated offering to our clients. And to provide a new direction and impetus to our Digital Business, we found in Manan the right attitude and capabilities to champion this for us. He is a welcome addition to the Network Team.”