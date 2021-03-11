Malabar Jewellers rolls out new TVC

11 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has released a television commercial film directed by filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon tailored specifically for the Tamil Nadu market. The film pays tribute to Tamil women.

Said Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahammed: “Through this television commercial, we pay a tribute to the poise and vivacity of Tamil women on International Women’s Day. Collaborating with Gautham Vasudev Menon to shoot this women-centric ad film was an easy decision for us as he is well known for his unique way of capturing their lives on celluloid. The cinematic genius of Menon, unique sensibilities of Tamil women and beautiful designs of Malabar Gold & Diamonds have woven magic. We are quite happy with the initial response to the film.”