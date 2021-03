Madison Digital appoints Tushar Ghagwe

18 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Madison Digital has appointed Tushar Ghagwe as Associate Vice President. He will head the agency’s Bengaluru operations and will be reporting to Dinesh Rathod, CEO, Madison Media Omega, and Vishal Chinchankar, Chief Digital Officer, Madison Digital.

Said Chinchankar: “Glad to have Tushar with his astute and proven experience in digital marketing in Madison Digital. Over the last two years, Madison Digital has clearly emerged as one of the leading full service digital agencies. With Tushar joining us, it only strengthens our position in digital services. We are looking at reaching even greater heights.”