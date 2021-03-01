Lowe Lintas launches new campaign for TVS Scooty

01 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

TVS Motor Company has launched the special edition of TVS Scooty Pep+. A minute-long montage has been created by Lowe Lintas.

Sad Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas: “The Mudhal Kadhal (First Love) Edition by TVS is a step beyond just brand communication. It is a unique ‘brand do’ idea and we stayed true to its core thought. The love the brand has in South India. The interpretation is also kept as authentic and engaging. It pivots itself on the emotional quotient of the users, with TVS Scooty Mudhal Kadhal edition playing the idea catalyst.”

Added Sonali Khanna, Executive Director and Branch Head of Lowe Lintas Bangalore: “As an agency that takes pride in understanding the finer nuances of South India, we are really proud of the new campaign we have created for TVS Scooty. The ‘Mudhal Kadhal’ Edition is unique, as it is the first scooter with a logo in Tamil. Which is why the campaign celebrates the special place Tamil Nadu occupies in Scooty’s journey, and how it touches the lives of so many consumers across gender, age and geography. This work is our way of expressing gratitude for the love the people of Tamil Nadu have for Scooty.”