Lowe Lintas creates ad for Fastrack Reflex 3.0

10 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Fastrack has launches its latest smartband offering, Reflex 3.0. And for this, a campaign has been conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore.

Said Ajay Maurya, Head of Marketing, Fastrack: “This fun, bold, spontaneous film speaks the language of the Gen Z’s who don’t believe in set definitions when it comes to fitness. They believe in being fluid in their thinking and impulsive in their actions. The latest Fastrack Reflex 3.0 smart band comes with 10+ sports modes which makes starting your fitness journey as easy as it gets. The film beautifully lands the message: With the Reflex 3.0, you can start your fitness journey just anywhere.”

Added Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas: “Fastrack has always stood for the audacious and uninhibited expression of youth identity which can’t be locked in templates or boxes. This applies equally to their idea of fitness also, which spills out, ever so freely, from the walls of gyms and lines of courts, to almost anywhere. That’s the central idea of this film with the many features of Reflex 3.0, keeping a tab with it’s exciting modes no matter where you start.”