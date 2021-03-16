L&K S&S creates TVC for Bharti Axa

16 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Bharti AXA Life Insurance has launched its new integrated campaign for Bharti Axa Life Guaranteed Income Pro. The multilingual campaign in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam is created and conceptualised by agency L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

Said Manik Nangia, Chief Operating Officer, Bharti Enterprises: “We have contemporized the campaign narrative in view of the evolving needs and preferences of consumers amid uncertainties. It is built on piercing insights and extensive customer segmentation, and engages in a direct dialogue with consumers to address their financial indecision about life milestones upfront. The creative rendition of using a question mark symbolizes uncertainty in consumers’ minds and further paves the way for certainty with life protection cover and assured financial returns.”

Added Kartik Smetacek, Jt. NCD – L&K Saatchi & Saatchi: “The TVC exhibits Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Income Pro as a solution for varied life-stage uncertainties. Further, it also marks the fresh brand proposition for Bharti AXA Life – ‘Do the Smart Thing’. We wanted to portray the brand as no-nonsense and straight-talking, out to challenge the category conventions of grand promises and glowing futures. This is the signature style and tone we hope to carry forward in subsequent communication as well.”