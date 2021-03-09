LinkedIn unveils global integrated campaign

09 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

LinkedIn launched its first global integrated campaign for International Women’s Day 2021. The campaign sees LinkedIn bring together influencers and its community to share content that helps and supports women, creating global engagement across the platform.

The film, directed by Jessie Ayles, features stories of seven women professionals from seven countries from varied industries. From India, the campaign features pastry chef and entrepreneur Pooja Dhingra.

Said Senior Director of Brand & Communications, EMEA, LATAM & APAC at LinkedIn, Ngaire Moyes: “Women have faced greater economic hardship through the Covid-19 pandemic, disproportionately losing jobs and income. Decades of progress in gender equality has been undone in a matter of months. This shift has impacted how our female members interact on the platform and we have seen countless examples of the LinkedIn community sharing their stories and supporting each other in whatever way they can. Seeing the way our community pulled together in this crisis was the inspiration for our first international integrated campaign to mark International Women’s Day. Through the #WeCanDoIt campaign, we hope to elevate the voices of our female members across the platform and encourage others to share their personal stories in a bid to help and empower working women around the world.”