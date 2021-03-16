Lacto Calamine ropes in Kajal Aggarwal

By Our Staff

Piramal Lacto Calamine has announces its association with actor Kajal Aggarwal for its flagship skin care brand. Said Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma: “We are pleased to bring together the winning combination of Lacto Calamine, a deeply trusted and efficacious skin care brand and Kajal Aggarwal, who embodies modern-day contemporary beauty. Lacto Calamine® has millions of loyal consumers in the country and Piramal is committed to continue to enhance and enrich its unique product offering.”