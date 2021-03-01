Kuber Group bags sponsorship rights for Equestrian Tent Pegging

01 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Equestrian Federation of India and Equiwings Sports, the organi=sers of The Penta Grand 2021, has awarded the title sponsorship rights for the World Cup Qualifiers and National Equestrian Tent pegging Championship to Kuber Grains & Spices.

Said Vikas Malu, Chairman, Kuber Group: “We are really excited to be sponsoring World Cup Qualifiers & National Championship of the fast-paced and most exciting cavalry sport of ancient origin played by some of world’s finest cavaliers. India has been a land of great warriors and cavalry has always played a very important role in warfare including the Mahabharata. I am sure this sport will remind us of those days of the yore in all their glory. We at Kuber feel proud to be associated with Equestrian Federation of India & Equiwings Sports to promote this luxurious sport which was originated in home country”

Added Ahmad Afsar, The Organising Secretary of The Championship and the Man behind Promotion of Equestrian Tent Pegging in India and around the World: “We are thrilled to bring World Cup Qualifiers for the first time in the country especially during these testing times. India is one of the countries in the world that excels in this sport. We are sure that by organising this year’s edition of both the World Cup Qualifiers (International) Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship and National Equestrian Championship we would immensely help in giving the sport the recognition and exposure that is due to it.”