Kotak Silk launches financial webinar for women

08 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) announced that it will be conducting an informative education series on financial matters for customers of Kotak Silk under its #SheisTheChange initiative.

The financial webinar will feature leading female financial experts who will enlighten Kotak Silk customers on saving, investments, and financial behaviour.

Said Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President – Consumer, Commercial & Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank: “Women are often dependent on male members of the family for financial advice. Through our #SheIsTheChange initiative, we want to change this male-dominated narrative. Why shouldn’t a woman take control of her money matters? Women today are making a mark in every field. They have every right to take charge of their finances in the way they like. #SheIsTheChange calls upon all women to lead, take charge of their financial matters and make well-informed financial choices. The webinars will be interactive and explanatory and will help in calming the financial worries of our esteemed Kotak Silk patrons.”