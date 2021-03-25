Kotak campaigns for low home loan rate

25 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) has announced the launch of a multimedia campaign focusing on its 6.65% per annum interest offer. This is a special, limited period offer that is available till March 31, 2021. The multimedia campaign includes a series of three videos that will be played across digital and social media platforms. The outdoor campaign has been conceptualised by Cartwheel Consultancy Pvt Ltd and the social and digital campaign has been designed by Tonic Worldwide.

Said Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President – Consumer, Commercial & Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank: “We have seen a fundamental shift where the home has become the centre of our lives. Not only is it a place for leisure and where we spend time with our family, it is now also a place where we work and study. As we spend more time at home, people are looking for bigger and better homes. Kotak is offering a special home loan rate starting at 6.65%* p.a. for a limited period –and this is a golden opportunity for consumers to make their lifelong dream come true.”