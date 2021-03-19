Kinnect creates film for Bandhan Bank

19 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Bandhan Bank has launched the #UnstoppableNaari campaign. To celebrate the stories of transformation of these women, Bandhan Bank and digital agency – Kinnect, have created a film that depicts inspirational stories of women.

Said Rahul Parikh, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer: “This film is a representation of what Bandhan Bank has always believed in and stood for. We are proud of our millions of customers who have transformed their lives. What brings us greater joy is the ripple effect these women have created in their communities, thereby causing social change at scale. We are privileged to be with them in their incredible journeys. We are confident to continue to make a difference, where it really matters.”

Added Chandni Shah, COO at Kinnect said, “Bandhan Bank believes women frontline change. With #UnstoppableNaari, we have tried to highlight stories of real women who turned their life around with little support from Bandhan Bank and are successful entrepreneurs today. The stories depict difficulties and challenges that women are constantly faced with and underscores how women embrace them and use their time designing new business approaches and solutions. Through the film, we wanted to celebrate the undying spirit of women who shaped their passions and addressed the immediate needs in the new world order.”