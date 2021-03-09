Kantar Public appoints new CEO

09 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Kantar Public has announced the appointment of Gaurav Sabharwal as CEO of India and South Asia, based in New Delhi.

Said Global CEO of Kantar Public, Dr Michelle Harrison: “Our team in India and South Asia are proven partners with government in providing the tools for impactful, evidence-based public policy. I am confident that Gaurav’s appointment will enable us to accelerate and expand our provision of innovation and analytics in evidence with expert, advisory services for your clients.”

Added Sabharwal: “I am excited to take on this role, working to deliver the next steps in India’s powerful and impactful development journey. I look forward to operating in the environment of converging advisory expertise with data capabilities that Kantar Public provides. The organization is one of the oldest evidence providers in India and I am pleased to lead the expert team in India and South Asia to continue to bring evidence-based public policy services to our clients.”