Johnnie Walker campaign enters second phase

18 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

#WalkinWithJohnnie, the second phase of the Johnnie Walker campaign, has kicked off with glass installations of the iconic Striding Man, with the names of the contributing Walkers have been created. Leading metal and glass artists Tyrell Valladares, Reshmi Dey and Aman Garg have been roped in for the installation. As the last stop, Johnnie Walker has launches a brand film showcasing the journey of the artists and the campaign.

Said Abhishek Shahabadi, VP and Portfolio Head, Luxury and Premium Brands at Diageo India: “The association with Tyrell, Aman and Reshmi with #WalkInWithJohnnie was extremely special as we wanted to showcase to Johnnie Walker’s vision of forging ahead in light of the pandemic. The melting and recasting of empty glass bottles into inspiring Striding Man installations is metaphorical to letting go of the past and walking towards a beautiful and rich future. Each installation symbolises a unique message of walking towards the light in tough times and will remain at the bars, celebrating those who made this contribution.”