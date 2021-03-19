JF-2021 is ‘Swell’ Time for TV Advtg: BARC data

19 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Advertising volumes for Jan-Feb 2021 are the highest since 2017. FMCG and ECOM categories grew by 36% and 21% respectively during this period compared to 2020.

Advertising revival has evidently seeped into Jan-Feb 2021, catapulting Ad Volumes, at the start of the year, by 21%, thus making it the highest since 2017.

Said Aaditya Pathak, Head – Client Partnership and Revenue Function, BARC India: “Continuing the momentum built in H2 of 2020, TV Ad Volumes have had the most promising start with January and February Ad Volume levels of 2021 being the highest ever in 5 years. A lot of sectors/categories, and key non-FMCG brands, also seem to have increased their presence on TV during this period which augurs well for the medium.”

Among the top genres, Movies & Music + Youth registered higher growth than the average growth in Overall Ad Volumes (25% & 24% respectively), followed by GEC & News with 21% & 18% growth respectively, during Jan-Feb 2021 over the same period in 2020.

While the Top 10 Advertisers drove the TV Ad Volumes with 45% contribution and 35% growth, the next 40 Advertisers rode alongside, garnering 25% growth during Jan-Feb this year.

The year 2020 witnessed new entrants in TV Advertising and the rise of the Advertisers in the digital segment, especially the ECOM category. This phenomenon holds true for the current period in consideration as well. ECOM grew by 21% in Jan-Feb 2021, showing a consistent growth YOY in TV Advertising. Other Categories like Retail and Building, Industry & Land Materials, are increasing spends this year, compared to 2020.

While brands like Lizol, Dettol and Harpic emerged as the most advertised brands during Jan-Feb 2021, many Non-FMCG Brands have also increased their presence on TV during this period.

TV Advertising has set the bar high for the year that remains. The upcoming big National and International Events are likely to keep TV as the platform of choice for advertisers in reaching out to the millions of homes across India.