ISA to host second in webinar series

02 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), in association with the Free Press Journal and ABP Network, will host the second of the two-part webinar ‘Brands and Consumers: 2021 and Beyond’ on March 3. The knowledge partner for the webinar is Mogae Media and Laqshya is the outdoor partner.

Said Sunil Kataria, ISA Chairman, said, “The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) is an apex body, successfully representing the interests of the advertising fraternity for nearly 70 years. The world has gone through a very difficult COVID period during 2020. This sad event has significantly impacted all brands and consumer behavior. It’s time to review and, more importantly, understand the learnings and the way forward for the industry both in the short term as well as the long term. Over the years, ISA has been organizing knowledge seminars/webinars for the benefit of the ecosystem of advertisers and marketers. Continuing the same, our two-part webinar series focuses on the issue most of us are facing: Brands & Consumers-2021 and Beyond. We bring you leadership views and strategies from across the Manufacturing and the Services sectors.”

Added Abhishek Karnani, Director, The Free Press Journal, “This initiative will be significant to all advertisers and marketers who want to strategize the future course of actions for their brands.”