INMA announces finalists for 2021 Global Media Awards

12 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

INMA has revealed the finalists for Global Media Awards. Some 290 finalists have been listed for the competition. Most the themes centre on pandemic community outreach, brand-building, subscriptions, and data innovation at the heart of the shortlist.

The 2021 competition by the International News Media Association (INMA) garnered 644 entries from 212 news brands in 37 countries. The finalists hail from Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America. Leading the finalist list were entries from India (47), United States (36), Austria and Norway (22 each), Australia, New Zealand, and Sweden (with 19 finalists each). Companies that led the INMA shortlist include Bennett, Coleman and Co. Ltd. (17), Russmedia (17), NZME (15), and News Corp Australia (14).

First place winners, regional winners, and the global “Best In Show” will be unveiled June 3 in a virtual announcement.

This year’s INMA Global Media Awards include 20 categories focused on excellence in news brands, media platforms, subscriptions, business development, and data and insights. The competition judges similar brands with groups for national news brands, regional news brands, and – for the first time – groups.

The 644 entries in this year’s Global Media Awards competition are live on INMA.org in the association’s Best Practices archive. Finalists may be viewed publicly, while all other entries are reserved exclusively for INMA members. INMA has 6,500+ “best practices” from the past decade of Global Media Awards competitions, sortable to finalists and winners, category, year, and country.