IIFL Securities hires new CMO

25 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

IIFL Securities has announced the appointment of Manav Verma as its Chief Marketing Officer and aims to add over 1 crore customers in three years through rapid digital marketing outreach.

Said Sandeep Bhardwaj, CEO, Retail, IIFL Securities: “Manav works at the nexus of Digital Products, Technology and Marketing to help the company achieve its strategic business objectives. He would help us acquire over one crore customers over a period of three years and sustain our leadership position.” IIFL Securities is adding some key roles to its digital, sales and marketing teams to bolster its digital transformation.”