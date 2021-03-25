IIFL Securities hires new CMO

25 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Manav Verma

IIFL Securities has announced the appointment of Manav Verma as its Chief Marketing Officer and aims to add over 1 crore customers in three years through rapid digital marketing outreach.

Said Sandeep Bhardwaj, CEO, Retail, IIFL Securities: “Manav works at the nexus of Digital Products, Technology and Marketing to help the company achieve its strategic business objectives. He would help us acquire over one crore customers over a period of three years and sustain our leadership position.” IIFL Securities is adding some key roles to its digital, sales and marketing teams to bolster its digital transformation.”

 

 

