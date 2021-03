HDFC Ergo unveils new TVC

18 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

HDFC Ergo General Insurance launches a new TVC campaign.

Notes a communique: “Conceptualised by Mullen Lintas, the “poochoge, toh aapko milega sahi jawaab” campaign features two TVCs, primarily focusing on health insurance and motor insurance. Featuring the brand ambassador Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a double role along with the multi-faceted Piyush Mishra, coming together on screen is sure to raise the entertainment quotient.”