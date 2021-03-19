HDFC Ergo unveils new TVC

19 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

HDFC Ergo General Insurance launches a new TVC campaign. Conceptualised by Mullen Lintas, the “poochoge, toh aapko milega sahi jawaab” campaign features two TVCs, primarily focusing on health insurance and motor insurance. Featuring the brand ambassador Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a double role along with the multi-faceted Piyush Mishra, coming together on screen is sure to raise the entertainment quotient.

Said Mehmood Mansoori, President – Shared Services & Online Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance: “The past year has proved that these are very uncertain and unprecedented times that we are living in. The whole pandemic situation has further made us reiterate that financial security and well-being is of the highest importance. In such scenarios, a well-comprehensive insurance policy provides peace of mind and helps in overcoming difficult situations. In testing times, the right kind of insurance will also protect an individual from digging into their savings. HDFC ERGO has always promoted insurance awareness in the country, with this campaign we aim to educate our customers and encourage them to ask the relevant questions while opting for an insurance policy.”

Added Azazul Haque and Garima Khandelwal, CCOs at Mullen Lintas: “The campaign revolves around the simple idea that we ask too many questions when it comes to health related issues or while buying a vehicle, but while getting insurance for the same, we don’t ask relevant questions. The idea is to push the consumers to ask the right questions regarding insurance as HDFC ERGO has the right answers. In the creative execution, we wanted the same quirky brand tonality and with the idea of showcasing Nawazuddin in characters we have never seen before. So he is seen in a double role again, and Piyush Mishra makes a surprise entry in the campaign. The famous duo of Nawazuddin and Piyush Mishra is coming together on screen after a long time. So bringing them together makes the campaign clutter breaking and extremely memorable.”