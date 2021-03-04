Havas bags digital mandate for Bingo

04 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

This is big. Havas Creative India has bagged the digital mandate for Bingo following a multi-agency pitch. The agency’s focus will be on further building and strengthening equity for the brand and managing the entire portfolio of sub-brands of ITC Bingo in India.

Said Aishwarya Pratap Singh, Head of Marketing, Snacks, Noodles & Pasta ITC Foods: “With the redefined media mix, and increasing role of digital in everyday lives of a consumer, Bingo! aims to occupy higher mindspace of its consumers through heightened engagement on social media. We are delighted to have Havas on board as our social media partner, and we look forward to continue the clutter-breaking, witty communication that Bingo! is known for on Digital platforms as well.”

Added Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India: “We are excited to be partnering with one of India’s most loved snack brand Bingo, which offers a great canvas for showcasing our skills and creativity. We look forward to creating engaging and clutter-breaking work that makes a meaningful difference to the brand and further strengthening the brand’s legacy in the market.”

Said Arindam Sengupta, Managing Partner – West & South, Havas Mumbai: “We are delighted to win the digital communication mandate for a renowned brand like ITC Bingo. Through this association, the aim is to take the brand love established over the years by ITC- Bingo and translate it on new-age digital platforms and create meaningful content and experiences for consumers across the country.”

No more quotes. Let’s wait for the creatives.