Havas bags Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea mandate

02 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea has awarded its creative communication mandate to Havas Creative. As part of the mandate, Havas will be handling the creative duties for Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea and all its extensions. The business will be managed out of the agency’s Delhi office.

Said Kunal Sharma, Category Head, Dabur India: “Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea is powered with five immunity boosting herbs – Tulsi, Daalchini, Munakka, Kali Mirch and Shunthi. These Ayurvedic herbs combine to give a refreshing taste while boosting your immunity. Now, with Havas as our new creative partner, we aim to further strengthen the brand as we move forward in a category as exciting as Packaged Tea.”

Added Manas Lahiri, President, Havas Creative – North: “We are proud to have won the mandate for an extremely exciting brand like Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea and all its extensions. It demonstrates the power of integration that Havas India has developed. Winning the mandate makes our relation and commitment with Dabur India even more special after winning the integrated mandated of Dabur Honey. We hope to continue creating work that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of consumers and look forward to strengthening the brand’s presence in the market.”