Greenply rolls out new TVC

09 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Greenply Industries Limited has launched its new set of TVC campaign ‘Khud bane Ho Toh, Greenply Banta Hain’. The TVCs, which celebrates the resilience of human spirit, have been created by Ogilvy India and is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Said Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries Ltd: “We at Greenply understands what it takes to make it on one’s own. As our brands philosophy we always appreciate the length to which individuals go to fulfill their dreams. This campaign is a salute to those self-made people and their indomitable spirit.”

Added Sujoy Roy, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy India:”The campaign is a tribute to the undefeated resilience of humanity. The characters are people we can easily relate to. We feel their frustrations because we have all been in their shoes. That’s why their hope is our hope. The mood of the campaign gets succinctly translated into the familiar Tagore song we hear at the end. The message is clear: walk the solitary path even if no one comes to walk with you.”