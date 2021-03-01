Good Knight rolls out new digital film

01 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Goodknight launched a new digital film for Goodknight Fabric Roll-On. The film is conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.

Said Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL): “As normalcy is returning, kids have started to go out to play with all necessary precautions of masks, sanitizers etc. Parents have also said that kids are also more aware and responsible about the situation when they step out. However, the threat is not just about COVID; it is about any disease that you can be exposed to when you are playing outside, particularly mosquito-borne diseases during this season change. Through this digital film, we want to position Goodknight Fabric Roll-on as a must-have precaution and reiterate it is to be used before sending kids out so that they safe from mosquitoes. Just like it is important to use a mask and sanitizer outdoors, it is also important to use Fabric Roll-on against the threat of mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases.”

Added Steve Priya, VPs and Executive Creative Directors at Wunderman Thompson Mumbai: “There is no one more happier than children, that the world is returning back to normalcy. Kids everywhere are thrilled that they can finally step out and play once again. Of course moms are being extra careful by making sure that kids wear masks, carry hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing. But to be fully protected outside, it’s equally important to maintain social distancing even from mosquitoes that spread dengue and malaria. We want to make using Goodknight Fabric Roll On an essential habit, so kids can always step out and play truly fearlessly!”