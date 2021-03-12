FCM unveils new brand identity

12 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Global travel management company FCM has launches a new brand identity.

Said FCM’s Global Chief Technology Officer Adrian Lopez: “The development of FCM Platform’s core experience is already well advanced, including a new proprietary online booking solution planned for key markets and integration of AI enhanced chatbot tool Sam as the digital ‘avatar’, providing live chat and real-time assistance across all of the platform’s channels.”

Added Marcus Eklund, Global Managing Director, FCM, “We are very excited to unveil FCM’s new brand and also to reveal that 2021 will be a landmark year with the launch of our ground-breaking proprietary technology platform,” “Our customers tell us that FCM is unlike any other TMC, that we have a flexible approach and don’t box them into solutions. Our DNA is very different and we have always prided ourselves on having an alternative mindset. But that wasn’t historically reflected in our brand identity. It was time for FCM to stand out in the market as a true alternative to the traditional service offering of large global TMCs, or the digital-only business travel offering of the tech disruptors.”