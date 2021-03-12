Enterr10 TV promotes Shrutish Maharaj as Group Chief Business Officer

12 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Enterr10 TV Networks elevates Shrutish Maharaj as group Chief Business Officer of its flagship GEC Dangal TV. Maharaj will also be overseeing the Group’s media planning and buying as an additional responsibility over his current role. He will be reporting to Manish Singhal, Managing Director, Enterr10 Television Network Pvt Ltd.

Said Singhal: “We need the A team for the A game and it’s quite heartening to have Shrutish back at the helm of affairs. Investing in the right content mix is our topmost priority right now and it really helps to have the right people walk with us towards the common goal. Shrutish is a fearless young leader who shares my passion & vision for the media and entertainment space.”

Added Maharaj: “I am equally elated to lead Dangal 2.0. The industry saw us create and then re-create benchmarks for the entire genre last time around, but it will be equally challenging and exciting to have a go at it again with the lot of changed variables and only one constant, which is a firm belief in your own brand. Dangal Originals give us a lot of edge over competition, not only in terms of positioning and differentiation but also as a great revenue opportunity. I am most confident of orchestrating yet another success story with my team.”