Enormous Brands reverses salary cuts

05 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Enormous Brands has reversed the salary deductions made in the wake of the Covid pandemic. The agency had bagged mandates and projects of several companies last year.

Said Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Director, Enormous Brands: “We announced salary cuts like many other organisations last year to protect the business and our larger teams through a bad economic outlook. The industry was hit severely for everyone but we began seeing encouraging trends right from the beginning of Q3, which is when first of all, we restored the salaries of all. Since then, the way the business and our teams have performed have led us to returning all the salary deductions that people had undertaken for those months and returning it right back to them. Working during WFH was one of the most challenging situations that this industry may ever have encountered. I think we all as business leaders need to recognize that and make our people everywhere have their sacrifices recognized.”