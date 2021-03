Emoha Elder Care launches campaign for Women’s Day

04 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Creative_0303 Emoha Elder Care has launched #Marchwithresilience campaign to celebrate trailblazing elder women this Women’s Day. The campaign consists of a series of short video that features women in their 60s and 70s.

Said Saumyajit Roy, Co-Founder and CEO, Emoha Elder Care: “India has witnessed countless number of courageous, strong women who have left a significant mark on our history. While some of them stand as icons of women empowerment today, most ordinary women living ordinary lives are often unrecognized. Thus, we decided to give a platform to these ‘ordinary women’ to narrate their tales of fairly ‘un-ordinary’ acts. We are trying our bit to contribute by recognizing these real change makers, the inspiring women who dared to lead and continue to serve as real examples for today’s generation as well.”