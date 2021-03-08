Embassy Group celebrates Women’s Day with new video

08 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Real estate firm Embassy Group has launched a new campaign “Choose To Challenge” for Women’s Day. The video celebrates the women of Embassy.

Said Vineet Singh, Group CMO, Embassy Group: “The last 20 years have witnessed a massive change in the social fabric of our society where increasingly women are making a mark for themselves in every sphere of life which also includes the corporate world. The real-estate sector is no exception which is gradually seeing more women take important roles be it in the leadership team and frontline roles. At Embassy Group, keeping in line with our future first vision, we have constantly strived towards creating an inclusive workplace with equal opportunity for all, where women employees have always played a pivotal role in every level of the organisation. Keeping this in mind, our women’s day digital video is our small effort to celebrate these achievements by showing how women are constantly opening the doors to a future first world where conversations happen on an ‘individual’ level without gender playing a role in it.”

Added Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas, India: “When the idea of creating a video to celebrate women on IWD came up, our collective reaction was that it would be a cliche. But it soon sunk in that dismissing it is the real cliche. The reality demands constant reminders to claim what is rightfully ours and the inclusive Embassy culture made it organic and easy for us to craft this video. Why shy away from telling the truth, especially when it can have a positive domino effect in the industry and the world at large.”