Digital Refresh Networks partners with Kisan Konnect

12 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Digital Refresh Networks (DRN) has bagged the digital mandate for Kisan Konnect, a farmer producer company that brings fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally from over 500+ farms.

The organisation will be offering a digitally driven holistic approach right from planning, content, creative making, influencer marketing among other leading services not just for the brand but also for the on-going campaign “Aam Mahotsav”.