Deciphering Women’s Issues: A Dipstick by Erusaem

08 Mar,2021

Celebrating womanhood on Women’s Day is a feel-good factor. A reason for women to dress up and have a ‘girls’ day out’, thanks to smart marketing and discounts offered across brands and platforms.

While womanhood certainly needs to be celebrated, the truth, however, is that these celebrations are only restricted to commercial facets. There is a need to look deeper to the REAL concerns of women; more importantly, understand their aspirations, to be able to tap into the true spirit of Women.

Erusaem, a market and media intelligence advisory, has attempted do just this, with a quick study on women issues discussed in media, combined with a quick questionnaire-based feedback from 200+ women respondents

Here are highlights from the report:

Gender biases continue to be a reality in the real India. The deep-rooted patriarchal mindset across SECs, Age Groups, Geographies is a deterrent inspite of the surround sound of women empowerment, feministic revolutions et all.

Apart from the gender biases at workplaces was reflected in the data on how women are losing their professional employment at a faster rate than men since the Covid -19 pandemic hit us all.

Recognising women as a strong workforce is still a dream to be achieved. This inspite of research showing the value women workforce can add to the national GDP:

• If women participated in the Indian economy at the level men do, annual GDP could be increased by 60% above its projected GDP by 2025 –McKinsey Global Institute

• Women account for only 19.9% of the total labourforce in India

• Increasing women’s labor force participation by 10 percentage points could add $770 billion to India’s GDP by 2025.26– The Catalyst

Crime Against Women

• Housewives accounted for the second-highest percentage of all suicide victims in India in 2018. In other words, every sixth victim of suicide in India is a housewife – The Swaddle

• One girl child is sexually abused every 15 minutes in India– National Crime Records Bureau Report

• National Commission for Women (NCW) registered an increase of 2.5 times in complaints of domestic violence during Covid-19 lockdown

• In India, there is a 30% increase in new registrations on matrimonial websites– Lancet

• Indian women are 56% likely to use mobile internet than men, with only 35% of active users in the country being women – The Mobile Gender Gap Report 2019

Respondent Survey

Sample Size : 209 Women Across Age Groups and SECs – All India

The outputs are based on an online questionnaire focusing on a generic sentiment, without concentrating on any specific business objective

For more insights, you can reach out to: Shruti Tupe at shrutit@erusaem.com