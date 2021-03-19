DDB Mudra creates series of films for Poco

19 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Poco India launches its new brand identity ‘Made of Mad’, in a campaign created by DDB Mudra.

Said Raghav Chitra, Marketing Lead, Poco India: ‘Made of Mad’ is a creative rendition of what our fans and consumers can expect from a brand that imbibes a very unique, compelling philosophy behind its products. It is also a representation of our consumers who are driven by the spirit of mad: independent, ambitious, eccentric and irreverent in their pursuit of perfection. Through this initiative, we want to build a belief system that enhances the overall Poco experience that our users find relevant.”

Added Vishnu Srivastav, Creative Director, DDB Mudra Group: “The effort was to differentiate Poco clearly in the minds of the youth. Somewhere along the way we heard from consumers that Poco must be mad to give such features at such a price. So, we wanted to celebrate this mad spirit in our own way with work that’s both eccentric and entertaining.”