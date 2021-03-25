Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | What according to you has been worse: The Lockdown and its impact on the economy or the Covid-19 virus and the health fears which aren’t exactly unreal?

For us both have been equally bad, but we went ahead and asked the question. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the March 25 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. What according to you has been worse: The Lockdown and its impact on the economy or the Covid-19 virus and the health fears which aren’t exactly unreal?

A. The Either-Or question is redundant because while one is the reason, the other is the effect. The jury would always be divided when the discussion happens in the armchair, but there is no scope of choosing which one is worse. In case of such an unprecedented human and global crisis (with a collective loss of normalcy), what mattered is resilience of humanity at large.