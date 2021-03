Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Two months have passed in 2021. How has it been so far for you?

04 Mar,2021

We are on the fourth day of the third month of the calendar. So we asked this question. Presenting Dr Bhaskar Das in the March 3 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Two months have passed in 2021. How has it been so far for you?

A. Fantastic, in one word. I am sure you would be disappointed with the reply. But what do I do? My DNA is so attuned to positivism that I look at everything as a sunny side moment.