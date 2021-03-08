Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | They say the good times have arrived in adspends. Yet, the values that the media is able to generate is much lesser. Can the really good times ever be back?

08 Mar,2021

No pun intended, may we add, as you read the question. Presenting Dr Bhaskar Das in the March 8 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. They say the good times have arrived in adspends. Yet, the values that the media is able to generate is much lesser than the past. Can the really good times ever be back?

A. This question reminds me of the quintessential reason for human sufferings: they want impermanent moments to be permanent. In the same way, there is a lamentation/ doubt in your question whether good times will ever be back. I have no doubt as I believe there has to be light after darkness and darkness after light. This is a cycle. It’s just an organised chaos and a beautiful mess called reality. I know I am sounding as a champion of gestalt theory. Alternatively, recall what Charles Dickens mentioned in the Tale of Two Cities: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us ….” So it’s about perspective and sequence of life.