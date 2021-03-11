Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Peter Mukerjea has written a book on his days at Star. Your times at The Times of India and after would also make for great reading…

11 Mar,2021

We asked for it. Whenever we ask our Wizard with Words a question like, one should’ve expected it to be hit outside the park. So let’s read what Dr Bhaskar Das has to say in the March 11 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Peter Mukerjea has written a book titled ‘Starstruck’ reminiscing his days at Star India. Am sure your times at The Times of India and after would also make for great reading. So why don’t you…?

A. Every life journey is unique, but that doesn’t mean it gets qualified for storytelling. My life is very prosaic and there is no content worth reminiscing of my days of yesteryears. Remembered a quote of Beryl Markham to give you an indication of how my mind wanders: “Passed years seem safe, vanquished, while the future lives in a cloud, formidable from a distance.” I know my answer won’t satisfy you but that’s how mind looks for matter. Actually, it doesn’t matter.