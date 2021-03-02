Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | “More than learning new things, it is about leaving behind the baggage of the past,” writes philanthropist Rajashree Birla in TOI’s Speaking Tree: What is your view on the observation?

This is a part of a message that viralled last weekend. We aren’t sure of the contents of the viral, but the observation by Ms Birla grabbed our attention. So we thought we should ask Dr Bhaskar Das this question as part of our Das ka Dum series today, March 2. Which we did. Read on…

Q. Our attention was drawn to a Speaking Tree article by Rajashree Birla, Philanthropist and Director on the Board of many AV Birla group companies. In this she wrote on the need to constantly reinventing oneself. “More than learning new things, it is about leaving behind the baggage of the past.” What is your view on this observation?

A. Roger that for sure. Having said that I feel that leaving baggage of the past itself has to be imbibed. Besides, one can’t solve future problems without constantly upgrading oneself with cutting edge capabilities and copabilities. So, forgetting is half the battle won. Imbibing new skills helps in navigating the choppy waters of business. That’s the other half.