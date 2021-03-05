Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s Women’s Day on Monday. What’s your view on the all the noise around the Day. Tokenism, when they we should be equally concerned about women through the year?

05 Mar,2021

For once, BD has agreed with us. Hurray! Jokes apart, this is an issue which we keep raising every year. So here it is once again. Presenting Dr Bhaskar Das in the March 5 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. It’s Women’s Day on Monday. What’s your view on the all the noise around the Day. Tokenism, when they we should be equally concerned about women through the year?

A. Absolute tokenism — I agree with you. There is nothing wrong in celebrating a special day. But one can’t trample the core of the special day during the rest of the year. I wish this celebration would be a 365-day affair.