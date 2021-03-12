Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s been nearly a year since the Lockdown was declared in India. Can you give us one or two positives that have come out of it for you?

12 Mar,2021

So, what’s your answer to this question. Okay, do read Dr Bhaskar Das’s response and attempt your own. Here’s the March 12 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. It’s been nearly a year since the Lockdown was declared in India. Can you give us one or two positives that have come out of it for you?

A. Many lessons have been learnt by me. They are at two levels: mentioning the prominent ones which subsume many sub-lessons:

a. Personal: Life is invaluable (seems obvious but but rarely internalised) and we are all interdependent

b. Professional: Not being ever-agile is a sure recipe for disaster and leverage technology assuming a ‘never normal’ world