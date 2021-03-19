Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | In your long professional career, has there been any decision that you took that you now regret taking. What and Why?

You know, it’s foolish to ask BD such questions. These are questions that our Wizard with Words effortlessly hits out of the park like Rohit Sharma or Rishabh Pant do in T20 or one-day cricket. But since we’ve asked it, you need to bear with us. Without further ado, here’s the March 19 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. 05. In your long professional career, has there been any decision that you took that you now regret taking. What and Why?

A. As an individual, I am always so overwhelmed by blessings from all around and God in my daily existence that I don’t recall any regrets in life or in any decision. I made mistakes for sure but learnt from all such incidents and moved on. All regrets are stumbling blocks to forward progress.