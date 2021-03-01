Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, it’s said. But if an organisation is decaying, to what extent can one fix it?

01 Mar,2021

It was an issue we were discussing with a friend over the weekend, so we thought we should ask Dr Bhaskar Das this question as part of our Das ka Dum series. Read on…

Q. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, it’s said. But if an organisation is decaying (and going broke), to what extent can one fix it? Can cleansing the system of peoples help? Or should one look at cleansing the system itself?

A. Organisations don’t decay. It’s a fallout when business models and organisational culture decay. Ideally, one ought to break it (at the height of success, if you will) to fix it. Fundamentally, the exercise should be centred around future backwards strategic iterations, growth mindset, organisational culture and leadership. Cleansing the system of people to solve an organisational challenge is akin to painting a building, when a structural audit is what the doctor would have ordered for ensuring safety.