Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If a paper tags advertorial content 'Brand Studio' and there's no mention that it was paid-for content. Would you see this as deceiving the reader?

16 Mar,2021

Q. We saw this tweet the other day about a business paper tagging an advertorial content ‘Brand Studio’ created by ‘XYZ Brand Studio’. XYZ being the paper’s name. Now there’s no mention that it was paid-for content. Would you see this as deceiving the reader?

A. Native content or branded communication is a legitimate business practice. And such business-led infomercial helps reader in making informed choices. Incidentally, please don’t underestimate the intelligence of the audience. They can decode any sponsored content or paid editorial, even if they are not categorically mentioned. Besides, there are so many sources of information for cross-checking information, thanks to the ubiquity of social media and emergence of C2C conversation. Earned media can nullify the desired impact of an agendised communication.