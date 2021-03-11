Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If a big English newspaper group were to ask you to advise it on how to survive the new abnormal, is there one must-do suggestion you would like to offer?

10 Mar,2021

Wink, wink. That’s all we have to say on today’s question. So let’s read the response from Dr Bhaskar Das in the March 10 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. If a big English newspaper group were to ask you to advise it on how to survive the new abnormal, is there one must-do suggestion you would like to offer?

A. There is nothing called free lunch. Even an answer to a simulated scenario needs investment. And each answer is context specific. So, my services are available provided there is inclination to evolve and enact to win.