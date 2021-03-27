Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Holi signifies the victory of good over evil and according to mythology, King Hiranyakashipu grew very arrogant and demanded that everybody worship him as god. In the Indian media too, there are players who have gotten arrogant and consider themselves invincible. Your message to them

26 Mar,2021

Burra na maano Holi hai! But, seriously, we didn’t mean anyone in particular when we asked this question. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the March 26 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. It’s Holi on Monday. Holi It signifies the victory of good over evil and according to mythology, King Hiranyakashipu grew very arrogant and demanded that everybody should worship him as god. In the Indian media too, there are players who have gotten arrogant and consider themselves invincible. Your message to them.

A. I must admit your astuteness in connecting a Holi mythology to a perception-based deduction. The latter is more subjective and individual narrative-based. So one can’t respond in a definitive way on subjective interpretations. So, let’s keep the message the same as it happened in the mythology. Any extrapolation of the same to the present day can be left to empirical possibility.