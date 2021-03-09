Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Everyone says digital is the way to go for legacy media. But then when they don’t see enough revenues in digital, they go back to pushing old media. What’s your view?

Pertinent question, even if we are saying this ourselves. So let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the March 9 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. Technology reigns. Every company has to be willy-nilly a tech company – media or otherwise. This is a meta point. Now, digital isn’t an option for legacy media too. It’s like oxygen for them. To protect offline revenue, digital is an imperative. The unpalatable truth is that in a screen-agnostic media ecosystem, every medium has to exist/ think in a complementary manner. The metrices of commercial viability would differ by format and smart companies would learn the art of acquiring, engaging, retaining and transacting in a seamless way. Any siloed thinking can challenge existence. It’s not about revenue as usual. It’s about crafting innovative business models that justify optimisation of investment for all stakeholders in the value chain.