Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Esports and Gaming are set to be the next big draws in India. How do you think can the Indian media derive some benefit from both?

23 Mar,2021

There’s much buzz around E-sports and Gaming, so we asked our Wizard with Words this question. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the March 23 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Esports and Gaming are set to be the next big draws in India. How do you think can the Indian media derive some benefit from both?

A. First, E-sports and Gaming are two different animals. They need distinct approaches though there can be an overlap of stakeholders between the two segments. Secondly, India needs a strong infrastructure for the industry to grow. That would need some time, but the trend is inexorably towards their growth, as business, their popularity and as career options. Patience, staying invested, attitude of incubation, superlative customer experience and ability to innovate would be the key qualities for these two sectors to grow. dWell-known investor jRakesh Jhunjhunwala has shown confidence in the gaming sector already. It’s a matter of time even E-sports would gain traction.