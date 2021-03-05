Dalda Vanaspati ropes in Sanjeev Kapoor

05 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Dalda Vanaspati has roped in chef Sanjeev Kapoor as its brand ambassador. Kapoor will be seen in a series of videos in the brand’s upcoming campaign #JaanchParakhLo.

Said Milind Acharya, Head of Marketing, Bunge India: “When we talk about authentic Indian taste, there are only two names that come to my mind, Dalda Vanaspati and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. While there are many brands which have been there for decades and are going strong but a cooking medium brand belonging to the FMCG sector which has lasted this long, itself speaks volume of credibility and reliability of Dalda. And when it came to communicating the brand message, there couldn’t have been anyone else other than the Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who is recognized across the country as the quintessential face of high-quality Indian cooking and someone who himself believes in Dalda Vanaspati.’