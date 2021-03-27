Crompton’s TVC for new range of aircoolers

26 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Crompton Greaves has launched a multimedia campaign for its new Optimus Air Cooler range. Conceptualized by BBDO, the short film shows Crompton’s perfect summer solution – “Hottest Day Main Bhi Jaldi Cooling” with its Optimus Desert Air Coolers.

Said Rohit Malkani, Vice President, Marketing, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.: “We wanted to communicate the superior performance of our product in an interesting and entertaining manner that not only underlines our key messaging but also highlights our technology in an effective way. Our Optimus Air Cooler range follows the basic consumer insight of wanting instant cooling the minute one feels the heat. Our thoughtful design has incorporated a lot of small features in the product that actually make “jaldi cooling” possible like the larger fan blades, a larger ice chamber that’s easy to maintain hence providing uniform cooling. Apart from this there are mosquito nets & an auto drain pump on account of which mosquitos will not find our coolers to be a breeding ground. Our lighthearted tongue-in-cheek messaging not only adds humour but also captures the basic and most important benefits of what our product offers in the long run.”