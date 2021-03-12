Concept BIU launches JournoLIST software

12 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Concept BIU, from the Concept PR group, has announced the launch of JournoLIST, an offering that will allow both corporate communication and PR folks to do reach out to 7000-plus journalists.

Said Ankoor Choudharri, CEO, Concept BIU: “Brand Relationship across stakeholders and target audiences has become a science and requires intelligent technology intervention. For the world of PR and Corporate Communications, journalists across media platforms are very important target audiences. JournoLIST will make the lives of PR and communication professionals easier and help them keep abreast with fast changing media Industry. Concept BIU has always believed in customer-centric innovations and JournoLIST is yet another testimony to our client commitment.”